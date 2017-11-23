Suspect Steals Knives From Hollywood Restaurant, Stabs Innocent Pedestrian

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect is in custody after police said he stole two knives from a Hollywood restaurant kitchen, and then stabbed a stranger on the street Wednesday night.
The attack occurred outside the Dolby Theater, near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 6:45 p.m.
According to Los Angeles police, the incident began when a man with a screwdriver was making stabbing motions at people in the street. He then entered the kitchen of the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, located at 7000 Hollywood Blvd., grabbed two chefs knives and then walked back onto the street, police report. He approached an innocent pedestrian and stabbed him once on the right side of the body, police said.
Officers responded and arrested the suspect.
The victim was taken to a hospital by an ambulance that happened to be in the area at the time of the attack. His condition was not confirmed.