Record Heat Doesn’t Stop Angelenos From Keeping Thanksgiving Traditions Going

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thursday was the hottest Thanksgiving Day ever in Los Angeles and at Newport Beach, but that didn’t stop Angelenos from heading outside for some outdoor, holiday activities or from keeping their tradition of giving back going.

The noon temperature in downtown L.A. hit 91 degrees at the official station, at USC. The previous record, 90, was set on Nov. 23, 1903, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s not normal,” chuckled sweaty parkgoer Everardo Lomeli. He and his family were at a Pasadena park early Thursday playing soccer, the sixth year they celebrate Thanksgiving by hitting the turf.

“We were hoping for a nice, cool morning, but we got the sun,” Lomeli told CBS2 News. “But it’s OK.”

Fernando Vera’s yearly Thanksgiving turkey bowl went along as planned.

“It’s beautiful because, you know, we’re reunited as a family,” Vera said. “And we get to share memories that will last a lifetime.”

Kim Augustus set up shop at a park to do a little more than pass the ball around.

For 22 years, the owner of Kim and Kompany Katering has been giving meals to those who need it on Thanksgiving.

“Whoever’s hungry, let them come,” Augustus told CBS2 News. She’d prepared enough food for 400 meals. “Nobody’s turned away. There’s no red tape, no applications to fill out. Just come.”

Cheyenne Williams and her father took Augustus up on her offer, sitting down for a meal.

“It’s really warming for the heart,” Williams said with appreciation. “To see that there’s people out here that care, that are willing to give to some that may not be as privileged to have a family or friends that care about them.”