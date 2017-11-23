Undercover Officers Are Ready To Nab ‘Porch Pirates’ This Holiday Season

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities are using various sting operations to catch package thieves in action this holiday season. Undercover officers are watching for thieves in vehicles and people who follow delivery and postal trucks and bike riders in the waiting who stand out.
“We understand the methods used by these porch package thieves,” Santa Ana Police Cmdr. Ken Gominsky said. “We’re looking for people on bikes with packages sticking out of their backpacks. We’re just looking for unusual activity in some of the area.” The Santa Ana Police Department is in its second season of the operation as online deliveries surge.
With Cyber Monday a few days away, many will be expecting packages on their doorstep next week. Authorities recommend having a delivery scheduled, asking a neighbor to receive it or pay for a service like a drop box.