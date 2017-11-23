Police: Jealous Driver Runs Down, Kills Fontana Man Over Suspected Relationship; 2 Arrested

FONTANA (CBSLA) – A jealous driver who wrongly believed the mother of his child was having a relationship with her co-worker is facing murder charges after police say he ran down and killed an 18-year-old man Wednesday night in Fontana. The mother of the suspect’s child was also arrested on accusations of being an accessory to murder.

The crime took place at around 7:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Foothill Boulevard. According to Fontana police, the victim, Cristian Dominguez-Aguilar of Fontana, was getting a ride home from work from his co-worker, 20-year-old Elisabeth Mancilla of Rialto.

Mancilla dropped Aguilar off at a 7-Eleven, where 20-year-old John Nieto of San Bernardino — the father of Mancilla’s child — was waiting in his truck. Police said that Nieto knew that Mancilla dropped Aguilar at that location on a regular basis.

As Aguilar exited the car, Nieto sped up and tried to run him over in his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, police said. He missed, but as Aguilar was trying to run away, Nieto made a second attempt, and this time struck and critically injured Aguilar, and also ran his truck into a building in the process.

Mancilla witnessed the entire incident, police said. After the crash, she drove down the street, picked up Nieto – who abandoned his truck – and both drove to her Rialto home without stopping or rendering aid to Aguilar.

Aguilar was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Nieto and Mancilla were arrested at her home Thanksgiving morning.

Furthermore, police believe that Aguilar and Mancilla were not having a relationship, as Nieto wrongly suspected.