Guide To The Dodgers Museum: “60 Years In LA”

For a limited time, the Dodgers are opening a pop up museum at Dodger Stadium to honor the 60 years they have spent in Los Angeles. The temporary museum named “60 Years In LA” will feature memorabilia of all types, including World Series rings, championship trophies and more!
Where
Fans can visit “60 Years In LA” at Dodger Stadium in the Left Field Reserve Area
When
The Museum will be open November 24 – 26, 2017; December 1, 3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 26-31, 2017. In 2018, fans can visit on select days: January 2-7, 12-15, 19-21, 26, 28, February 2-4, 9-11, 16-19, 23-25 and March 2, 3 & 4, 2018. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the Dodgers Website for more information.
What’s On Display?
The pop up museum will celebrate the Dodgers 60 years in Los Angeles and feature all types of memorabilia that is sure to delight Dodgers fans! The exhibit features rare pieces from Gary Cypres’ world-renowned sports memorabilia collection, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Los Angeles Dodgers archives. See World Series rings from each of their five championships, take in displays honoring Dodger pitching great Sandy Koufax, as well as pitchers Don Drysdale, Fernando Valenzuela, and many more.
Other items on display will include the 2017 Dodgers National League Pennant trophy, the 1988 World Series last out game ball caught by Rick Dempsey, rookies of the year jersey’s, a Sandy Koufax game-used glove and much more!
Ticket Information
Tickets are just $10 and can be found here. Those who are taking a tour of Dodger Stadium already will enjoy access to the museum too!
