2 Killed After Orange County Sheriff’s Pursuit Ends In Anaheim Crash

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a head-on collision in Anaheim Thursday afternoon during a pursuit involving Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.
The crash occurred on Imperial Highway at River Valley Trail a little at 12:48 p.m.
According to an Anaheim police spokesperson, at around 12:33 p.m. deputies received a report of a suspicious person in the 19000 block of Ridgeview Road in Villa Park. The incident turned into a short pursuit on northbound Imperial Highway which ended when the suspect vehicle went into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle, police said.
The male driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene, police said. His male passenger was taken to a hospital, where he also died. A female passenger was rushed to a hospital with major injuries. No names were released.
The driver of the victim’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No deputies were hurt.
The exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately confirmed.
Imperial Highway was shut down between Nohl Ranch Road and Big Sky Lane.