Fire At Temecula Women’s Health Clinic Under Investigation

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — A Temecula women’s clinic was damaged in a possible arson fire Wednesday, but no one was injured.
Firefighters were called out just after 1 a.m. to a reported fire inside FPA Women’s Health at 41715 Winchester Road after an alarm company was alerted, according to officials.
The fire was extinguished by the time crews arrived on scene, apparently by a sprinkler system at the location, officials said.
“We were notified about the fire by an alarm company, and by the time our crews reached the location, the fire sprinkler system had extinguished the flames,” Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman April Newman told City News Service. “The contents of one room were damaged.”
Arson investigators were examining the scene to determine the source of the fire, but there had been no confirmation this afternoon that it was intentional, Newman said.
Multiple reports stated there was a broken window at the scene.
FPA Women’s Health, which according to its website has several locations in Southern California, offers “family planning services” including on-demand abortions, non-surgical abortions, birth control products, and various laboratory tests to identify sexually transmitted diseases and the presence of cancer in female patients.
