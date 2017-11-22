Black Friday Shoppers Camped Out At Best Buy 2 Days Early

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The turkey’s not even in the oven yet, but people are already camping out in front of stores to get a jump on Black Friday deals.
Tents were spotted outside Best Buy in Atwater Village early Wednesday morning.
One of Best Buy’s doorbuster deals reportedly drawing shoppers is the 50-inch TV advertised for $179.99.
But are the in-store doorbusters really worth the wait, the lines, and the crowds? With strong web presence from most big box retailers, Black Friday might not be the shopping bonanza it was in past years, according to CNET Senior Editor Ashley Esqueda.
“You’re still gonna see some pretty deep discounting throughout the holiday season,” Esqueda said. “If you really are not interested in getting out there, and being out in the elements, or putting up a tent in front of a store, you probably are going to be OK.”
Best Buy plans on opening Thursday afternoon, along with JC Penney, Macy’s, and Target. Walmart will be open 24 hours on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.