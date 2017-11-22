Secret Santa Pays Off Thousands Worth Of Families’ Layaway Gifts

CORONA (CBSLA) — Dozens of families in the Inland Empire were pleasantly shocked this week when a nameless good Samaritan paid for gifts they had set aside to buy after they took care of some bills.
A woman paid off $20,000 worth of layaways at a Wal-Mart in Corona, but she had one caveat: toys and clothing, only.
“I got her a bike, a real bike now that she’s turning four,” shopper Stephanie Giles told CBS2 News. She got a call from Wal-Mart saying someone had paid off her layaways.
“I was literally almost in tears,” Giles said.
Hers was one of roughly 70 families who were the beneficiaries of the “secret Santa’s” generosity.
Tracy Jean’s $135 was paid off, too. “My balance was only 62 cents,” she told CBS2 News.
“I would like to say, ‘Thank you so much.’ Your generosity is out of this world. It’s unbelievable,” said Jean.
Giles says she’d like to meet the woman. “I’d love to, at least, send her a ‘thank you’ card and maybe have dinner or something.”