Predator Attempts to Lure Girl With Candy In Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday released a surveillance photo of a man who followed a girl and tried to lure her into his car in Manhattan Beach last month.
On Oct. 29, a girl was walking alone in the 500 block of Valley Drive when a man walked up behind her, offered her candy and asked her age, according to Manhattan Beach police.
The girl immediately ran away to a friend’s house. However, while walking home later that day, the same suspect approached her again, this time in a vehicle, and offered her a ride home, police said. The suspect told her that she should not be out by herself.
The victim again ran from the suspect to her house, police said.
The suspect was described as African-American, about 30 years old, tall, with a medium build, muscular arms and short black hair. At the time of the incident, he was driving a brown or green colored older-model vehicle, possibly a sedan.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 310-802-5171.