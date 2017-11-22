Mom Fights Back When Man Grabs Stroller In Attempted Kidnapping

VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of two children in Valencia Wednesday.

Deputies say a young mother was with her two small children in a jogging stroller at the corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the man suddenly approached her from behind.

Investigators say he grabbed the stroller’s handle and tried to pull it away from her. They struggled over the stroller with both kids inside before the woman was able to grab it back from him and run away.

She called 911 but the man was gone when officers arrived.

“My energy goes out to this mother,” said Cindy Potts, also a mother of two young children.

Though she has no connection to the attempted kidnapping, it still leaves her rattled.

“The thought of someone taking away my most precious cargo, my life fulfillment, it’s an empty feeling and it’s a frightening feeling,” she said.

The man is described as a transient.

Despite Valencia’s reputation as a safe community, joggers CBS2/KCAL9 spoke with say they’re still careful of their surroundings.

“We always go with somebody. we don’t walk alone,” jogger Jenisa Baclayon said.

The mother and her children escaped unharmed.

Investigators have yet to release a detailed description of the suspect, only saying he is heavily tattooed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s department.