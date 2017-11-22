In Wake Of Hepatitis Outbreak, Huizar Asks For $1.8M For Skid Row Hygiene Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council member who represents Downtown, which was recently affected by an outbreak of hepatitis among its homeless population, has requested nearly $2 million to fund a hygiene center in the area.

Councilman Jose Huizar introduced a motion Wednesday to secure $1.87 million for a temporary hygiene center in Skid Row.

“Access to safe, clean toilets and a hot shower are a basic human right,” Huizar said. “This will be more than a hygiene center. Our aim is to give the residents of Skid Row a sense of hope and dignity.”

The council last month approved a motion introduced by Councilman Mike Bonin that would place staffed public toilets at various locations on Skid Row, a response to hepatitis A outbreaks seen over the last months among the homeless of L.A. and San Diego, among others.

Hepatitis A is a potentially deadly liver disease that can easily spread in unsanitary conditions like the ones found on Skid Row.

The temporary center would be located on city property at 557-559 Crocker Street slated to become supportive housing for the Weingart Center, and would be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

The center would include public toilets, showers and laundry service, and would be eventually be open 24 hours a day.

The $1.87 million would fund the center through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2018.