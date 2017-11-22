Golden Knights Rally For 4-2 Victory Over Ducks

ANAHEIM (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists, rallying the Vegas Golden Knights from a two-goal deficit to a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

James Neal and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights in their third straight victory. Vegas outshot Anaheim 49-19 but trailed 2-0 before Marchessault’s power-play goal with 53 seconds left in the second period.

The expansion Golden Knights then scored three times in the third to make a winner of goalie Maxime Lagace, who stopped 17 shots. Colin Miller also had a goal, and David Perron added two assists.

Josh Manson and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 45 saves after stopping 50 shots in his previous start.

Vegas put pressure on Gibson all night, and after a flurry of activity in front of the net, Neal followed a rebound off Marchessault’s shot to tap in the go-ahead goal at 12:01 of the third.

Karlsson added a fourth Golden Knights goal late in the period off a nice crossing pass from Reilly Smith.

Vegas tied it at 2 early in the third when Miller powered in a shot from distance past Gibson, who appeared to be screened on the play. It was Miller’s third goal.

Anaheim held the Golden Knights, the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL, without a goal until late in the second.

Vegas was on a power play when Shea Theodore sent the puck cross-ice to Marchessault, who slapped it in for his sixth of the season.

The Ducks went up 2-0 midway through the second on a power play. Hampus Lindholm unleashed a powerful wrist shot from beyond the circle that Grant deflected off Lagace’s jersey and into the net.

Grant’s fourth goal came on the first power play of the night.

Anaheim took a 1-0 lead in the first period despite being outshot 20-7. Manson drove down the center of the ice through three defenders and then neatly put the puck through Lagace’s legs.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Ducks: Stay home Friday to play Winnipeg.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)