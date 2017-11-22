Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Expected To Miss Rest Of Season

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss the rest of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
bLOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 19: Head coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers touches hands with Patrick Beverley #21 in a 108-92 Clipper win during the Los Angeles Lakers home opener at Staples Center on October 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss the rest of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Beverley had surgery Wednesday in Houston to repair a lateral meniscus. The procedure was performed by Dr. Walt Lowe at the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

“It’s a tough blow for the team, but it’s worse for Patrick,” coach Doc Rivers said before the Clippers’ game in Atlanta. “We thought it would probably be just meniscus, but it turns out to be a lot more.”

Acquired in the offseason deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston, the 29-year-old Beverley appeared in 11 games for the Clippers, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.73 steals and 30.3 minutes. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 assists last season for the Rockets.

“He’s a guy that you just want around your team as much as possible and the fact that he won’t be hurts our team for sure,” Rivers said.

Rivers had yet to speak with Beverly, but they traded text messages.

“He’s clearly not happy,” Rivers said.

