Grab A Big Gulp And Put On Your Makeup, 7-Eleven To Offer Cosmetics

Filed Under: 7-Eleven

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Running late for that interview or a date and don’t have time for the department store for a quick touch-up? You can now grab some eye-liner as quick as a Slurpee.

For women on the go, 7-Eleven now offers cosmetic convenience.  The store will carry the Simply Me Beauty brand, an affordable, fashion-forward line of makeup. Targeting the millennial woman, the assortment of 40 items is designed to meet the needs of any female consumer.

The well-rounded collection of cosmetics and cosmetic accessories for the face, eyes and lips includes offerings for day or night use, different complexion types and skin tones. All items are affordably priced between $3 and $5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch