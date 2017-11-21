Deputies Investigate Suspicious Death Of Bellflower Woman

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old Bellflower woman Monday night.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that at 6:26 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in the 9500 block of Cedar Street on a 911 call about a woman who was not breathing. They arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a bedroom. She died at the scene.
The victim’s husband told investigators that the two had been out drinking the night before. They returned home, fell asleep, and when the husband awoke the following afternoon, he discovered his wife unresponsive and not breathing, the sheriff’s department reports.
The woman’s cause of death remains unknown, LASD said. Her husband has not been arrested. Deputies did not disclose if he is considered a suspect in the case.