Original ‘Gerber Baby’ Turns 91

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The original Gerber baby has turned 91.
Mystery novelist and retired English teacher Ann Turner Cook became the face of the brand in 1928, after Gerber held a contest to find a face for a new ad campaign, according to its website.
A neighbor of her family, Dorothy Hope Smith, entered a charcoal sketch of her four-month-old neighbor. The sketch was trademarked by Gerber three years later and became synonymous with its brand.
A post on Gerber’s Facebook page Monday congratulated Turner on the milestone.
“Happy 91st Birthday to the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook!” it read.
The post featured a photo of the famous sketch, a more current picture of Turner and a birthday cake celebrating the special day.