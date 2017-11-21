Original ‘Gerber Baby’ Turns 91

Filed Under: 91, Ann Turner, Birthday, Cook, Gerber Baby

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The original Gerber baby has turned 91.

Mystery novelist and retired English teacher Ann Turner Cook became the face of the brand in 1928, after Gerber held a contest to find a face for a new ad campaign, according to its website.

A neighbor of her family, Dorothy Hope Smith, entered a charcoal sketch of her four-month-old neighbor. The sketch was trademarked by Gerber three years later and became synonymous with its brand.

A post on Gerber’s Facebook page Monday congratulated Turner on the milestone.

“Happy 91st Birthday to the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook!” it read.

The post featured a photo of the famous sketch, a more current picture of Turner and a birthday cake celebrating the special day.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch