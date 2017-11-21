Man Dies After Being Flung Into Oncoming Traffic On 118 Freeway

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — A man was killed early Tuesday in a crash that snarled traffic on both sides of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Chatsworth.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man, who was in his 40s, got out of his disabled pickup truck  in the carpool lane on the westbound side. A westbound car hit the pickup truck, and the impact pushed the truck into the man, who was flung over the center divider and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, who struck him.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. The car driver and the motorcyclist were treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Three lanes were closed on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the freeway for the fatality investigation.

Tuesday’s crash happened less than two miles away from double fatal involving a wrong-way driver over the weekend.

