Fans And Friends On Social Media Remember ’70s Heartthrob David Cassidy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — David Cassidy, the teen and pre-teen idol who starred in the 1970s sitcom “The Partridge Family” and sold millions of records as the musical group’s lead singer, died Tuesday at age 67.

Cassidy, who announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with dementia, died surrounded by his family, a family statement released by publicist JoAnn Geffen said. No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said on Saturday that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital suffering from organ failure.

Fans and friends on social media were quick to remember the ’70s heartthrob.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

#DavidCassidy I️ think I️ loved you. Sure wanted to be you as a kid. RIP #keithpartridge — paulA neves (@Itinerantmuse) November 22, 2017

My high school heartthrob has passed away. So sad. 😢#DavidCassidy pic.twitter.com/CPM2q6jqwO — Effie Kammenou (@EffieKammenou) November 22, 2017

Bye bye #DavidCassidy . My sympathy to his family. — Jodie Stein (@SteinJodie) November 22, 2017

#DavidCassidy. You were so sweet to me and you left us too soon. To me and millions of us you were forever young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3JcjvKiUIA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 22, 2017

So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/JpKs2VNvZw — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017

So very sad to hear of David Cassidy passing away💔 He was always so kind and sweet to me. Our shows were both on Friday nights and deep down I dreamt of being a Partridge. His memory and love will live on in my ❤️forever. Love you David. Prayers to his family🙏🏼 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 22, 2017

#DavidCassidy R.I.P. David Cassidy. Another childhood crush gone. Thanks for the memories. In Heaven you can "C'mon, and Get Happy!! 😢 — Kelly M Paul (@KellyMPaul1) November 22, 2017

Sweets to the sweet, my first love #DavidCassidy — Maureen Hopper (@posheventsnb) November 22, 2017

Oh no! Not Keith Partridge. Rest in Peace #DavidCassidy — Joseph Silva (@joeyswirled) November 22, 2017

RIP #DavidCassidy. You were a huge part of so many childhoods! — gsmc_socialmedia (@gsmc_smedia) November 22, 2017

Oh how #DavidCassidy made my teen heart flutter! Thanks for the memories David…u will be missed😢 — Sthrn.Lady (@SusanEWiggins) November 22, 2017

Rip David Cassidy.. What a great childhood I had with you in it! #DavidCassidy pic.twitter.com/3otvKy7RAc — SUELLEN TERRY (@suellen101) November 22, 2017