Brothers Shot To Death In Huntington Beach Apartment In Possible Murder-Suicide

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The shooting deaths of two brothers inside a Huntington Beach apartment were being investigated Tuesday as the result of a possible murder-suicide, authorities said.
Police received a call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday that sent officers to the 15700 block of Taft Lane, said Huntington Beach police Lt. David Dereszynski. They found the bodies of two men identified by the county coroner’s office as 25-year-old Benjamin Ullestad and 22-year-old Brandon Ullestad, he said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Investigators were not ruling out that the double shooting could be a case of murder-suicide, police said.
“We are not looking for outstanding suspects at this time,” Dereszynski said, adding that “there is no threat to the community.”
