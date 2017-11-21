Boy, 1, Found Unresponsive In Bathtub Of Compton Motel

COMPTON (CBSLA) — An autopsy was pending Tuesday on the body of a year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Compton motel.
Authorities were sent to a motel in the 4000 block of North Long Beach Boulevard Monday afternoon after a baby was reported to have stopped breathing, Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Kelvin Moody said.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The boy’s mother said she was bathing the baby and left the bathroom for a short time. When she returned, the boy was floating in the water, unresponsive, and not breaking, she told police.
“The victim’s cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the coroner,” Moody said.
