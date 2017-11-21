Police Search For ‘Beauty Mask Bandit’ Wanted In String Of Armed Robberies

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the so-called “beauty mask bandit” following a string of armed robberies in Eagle Rock and Highland Park.

The LAPD says the suspect is targeting businesses and has hit seven times since November 7. In one of the robberies, he was caught with his hoodie down.

Junne Valencia says it was 10 minutes before closing at a Menchie’s in Eagle Rock on November 7 when the employees inside noticed the suspect walking toward the store.

Valencia and a female employee immediately noticed the man’s strange appearance, then soon realized what the mask was for when he ordered them to open the registers.

“It looked like some regular guy just walking across the parking lot, came in with a hoodie, a beanie and like a spa mask kind of … like a peel-off mask, cosmetic mask I guess,” Valencia said.

“We were opening the registers. He said, ‘Hurry up.’ And then he flashed a revolver gun, so that’s when I actually got scared. I didn’t know it was serious until then,” he added.

In addition to the white mask, the suspect was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gloves and white tennis shoes with blue laces.

Police say he may be in a silver Nissan Sentra or a similar car.

