Twin Brothers Captured After Costa Mesa Burglary, Chase

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Twin brothers broke into a Costa Mesa coin shop and then led a high-speed pursuit and foot chase Sunday morning before being arrested, authorities said.
The 42-year-old brothers were caught on surveillance video breaking into a coin shop in the 1900 block of Harbor Boulevard at around 7:25 a.m., according to Costa Mesa police. The suspects, later identified as Jamal and Jamel Walker, were seen on video — with their faces covered — breaking through the front door and stealing property, police said.
Officers responded to the shop after the brothers had driven away in a car, police said. An officer spotted the suspects’ fleeing vehicle at 19th Street and Newport Boulevard, and a chase ensued. The men led officers onto the eastbound 55 Freeway, then stopped the car, jumped out and ran off the roadway and across a drainage ditch.
While trying to run, police said the suspects broke into two buildings near Pullman Street and Kalmus Drive by shattering windows. They eventually surrendered and were arrested.
Police report that coins, gloves and burglary tools were found in their car. They face counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and evading peace officers.