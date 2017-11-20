Crowds Camp Out Overnight For Turkey Giveaway In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In an age when people line up for iPhones, in South LA crowds were camping out Monday night for something far more important — a chance to feed their family a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo reports, the line was wrapping around the block at 3669 W. Slauson Ave. for the 35th annual EJ Jackson Foundation Turkey Grocery Giveaway.

Organizers say high homelessness, rising rent and low wages means the need is only growing.

The owner of Jackson Limousine gave away 100 birds at the first event. That number is now 12,000. Sponsors also pitch in so they can also give away the fixings.

Last year Jackson died just before Thanksgiving, but his family is keeping the tradition going and so are those who camp out.

Donald Penegar has been coming to the event for several years.

“It means a lot, especially since Mr. Jackson passed away so suddenly last year,” said Penegar.

“He never forgot the people. That was his passion. His heart was in giving back to the community,” said Jackson’s daughter Lyn Tavai.

Tuesday morning’s giveaway includes the turkey and also all of the fixings — mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing and a few extras including black-eyed peas as well as appetizers.

The gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.