Authorities Searching For 3 Suspects In Norwalk Deputy-Involved Shooting

NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities searching for three suspects following a deputy-involved shooting in Norwalk Monday.

Deputies were called to a report of shots fired at a park in the area of Pioneer Blvd near the 91 Freeway. When they arrived to the scene they saw someone running from the location. That’s when shots were fired at deputies, CBS2/KCAL9’s Stu Mundel reports.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

A vehicle the suspects ran to was found outside a residence in Norwalk, investigators said.

Pioneer Blvd. was shut down between Alondra Blvd. and 166th St.

Deputies have a residence at 166th Street and Clarksdale Ave. surrounded and are searching the area.

