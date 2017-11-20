New York Times Suspends White House Reporter Glenn Thrush Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

NEW YORK (CBSLA/AP) — The New York Times says it has suspended White House reporter Glenn Thrush while it investigates charges that he made unwanted advances on young women while he worked as a reporter at Politico.

Laura McGann, a Politico colleague of Thrush’s, wrote on Vox on Monday that Thrush kissed her and placed his hand on her thigh one night in a bar, after urging another person who had been sitting with them to leave.

He slid into my side of the booth, blocking me in,” McGann wrote. “I was wearing a skirt, and he put his hand on my thigh. He started kissing me. I pulled myself together and got out of there, shoving him on my way out.”

Several more women told Vox they had similar experiences with Thrush.

The Times, in a statement, said “the alleged behavior is very concerning” and not in keeping with the Times’ standards.” The newspaper said it supports Thrush’s decision to enter a substance abuse program. Thrush didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Thrush, who worked at Politico from 2009 to 2016, released the following statement to Vox:

“The June incident [described above] was a life-changing event [for me]. The woman involved was upset by my actions and for that I am deeply sorry. Over the past several years, I have responded to a succession of personal and health crises by drinking heavily. During that period, I have done things that I am ashamed of, actions that have brought great hurt to my family and friends. I have not taken a drink since June 15, 2017, have resumed counseling and will soon begin out-patient treatment for alcoholism. I am working hard to repair the damage I have done.”

Back in September, Thrush abruptly announced he would delete his Twitter account after roughly 32,000 tweets, calling it “too much of a distraction”.

Hey folks — I've decided to delete my Twitter account at midnight. Too much of a distraction. DM me for contact info. Thanks for reading! — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) September 18, 2017

He later backed down and instead opted to make his account dormant after “Corp. folk insisted”. His Facebook page has also remained dormant since September.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)