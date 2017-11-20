Man Dies Trying To Rescue Dogs From Burning RV In West LA

RANCHO PARK (CBSLA) – A 46-year-old man died Monday morning trying to rescue his two dogs from a fire that engulfed his recreational vehicle in the Rancho Park neighborhood of West Los Angeles, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 11:16 a.m. in an RV that was parked in an alley in the 2700 block of South Westwood Boulevard. The victim and his wife lived in the vehicle with their two dogs, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The couple were returning to the RV when they found it ablaze. The fire department reports that the man entered the vehicle to try and rescue his dogs. However, he did not make it out alive, LAFD said. His wife was not hurt. The victim’s name was not released.
The dogs did not survive. The Red Cross was assisting the victim’s wife in finding temporary housing.
Capt. Erik Scott, an LAFD spokesman, said the cause appeared to be accidental, but was under investigation.