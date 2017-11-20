LA Zoo Offers Discounted Tickets This Week With Hygiene Donations For Homeless

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Zoo is offering discounted tickets this Thanksgiving week to visitors who donate an item to help the homeless.
In partnership with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s initiative on solving homelessness, the zoo is sponsoring a donation drive for the Skid Row Hygiene Center. The drive starts Monday and continues through Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
Anyone who donates a listed item at the ticket gate can receive an adult or child general admission for $10.
All items must be new and in sealed packages or with tags. Items that will be accepted are:
— towels;
— washcloth multi-pack;
— socks, male or female all sizes (pack of three or more);
— underwear, male or female all sizes (pack of three or more);
— baby diapers, pack of 24 or more;
— adult diapers, pack of 24 or more;
— feminine hygiene products, pack of 18 or more;
— laundry detergent, liquid 40 oz. or more; or pods 30 count or more;
— personal care kit (five or more travel size items in case);
— small travel bags (duffels, totes, etc.); or
— sweatshirts or sweatpants, any size.
Regular ticket prices are $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 for children 2 to 12.
The Los Angeles Zoo will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)