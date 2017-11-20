LA Zoo Offers Discounted Tickets This Week With Hygiene Donations For Homeless

Visitors arrive at the main entrance to the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2011. The Los Angeles City Council voted today to pursue plans leading to a possible privatization of the zoo, an idea described by its chief advocate as ``the only model'' available to the cash-strapped city if it wishes to keep the attraction open. City officials say the change would save nearly $20 million over the next five years but opponents of the plan question the savings and warn that privatization could mean steeper ticket prices for the zoo's 1.5 million annual visitors and less transparency when it comes to animal welfare. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

