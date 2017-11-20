Knife-Wielding Man Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver While Running From Long Beach Police

Filed Under: Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – In a bizarre series of events, a man who was brandishing a knife in a Long Beach Metro station was later struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

According to Long Beach police, just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a man who was threatening people with a knife at a Metro station at Willow Street and Long Beach Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled. While he was running away, however, he was struck by a car in the middle of the street, police said. The driver sped away and remains at large.

The suspect-turned-victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will likely face charges for the knife incident, police said.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for the hit-and-run suspect. They are hoping that any witnesses to the crash come forward.

