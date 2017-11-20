Disneyland Suspends Southern California Passport

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — In a move to manage future crowds, Disneyland officials have suspended new sales of the Southern California annual pass effective Monday.
The $469 pass – one of the theme park’s least expensive annual pass options – went on hiatus Monday, and it was removed from Disneyland.com, according to the Orange County Register.
The Southern California Passport was available to Southern California residents in ZIP codes from 90000 to 93599, for entry into the park 215 days out of the year, except for Saturdays, holidays, and half of the summer. Current holders of the Southern California Passport still have the option to renew this pass.
Another pass for Southern California residents – the Select Passport – is still available, starting at $339. This pass gives visitors 170 days of access to both Disneyland and California Adventure, but mostly on weekdays.