With No Known Family, ‘Undetermined’ What Will Happen To Manson’s Remains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prison officials say it’s “undetermined” what will happen with the remains of cult leader Charles Manson.
Manson died Sunday night after nearly a half-century behind bars. He was 83.
Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Corrections, says he died of natural causes.
Prison officials previously said he had no known next of kin. State law says that if no relative or legal representative surfaces within 10 days, it’s up to the department to determine what happens with the body.
It’s unclear if Manson requested funeral services of any sort.
Manson, the hippie cult leader who died of natural causes Sunday at age 83 after nearly half a century behind bars, orchestrated the slayings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people, butchered at two homes on successive August nights by intruders who scrawled “Pigs” and “Healter Skelter” (sic) in the victims’ blood.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)