Where To Find Black Friday Deals In Los Angeles (2017 Edition)

(credit: Allison Joyce/Getty Images)
Black Friday is one of the most exciting days of the year for consumers to gear up for major holiday shopping sprees. Stores across the board reduce retail prices to red tag clearance prices that draw crowds out ready to grab the limited supplies of hot store items before they sell out. So, where should you visit this year? We’ve rounded up some of the best shops across the Southland that are offering some great deals!

Bloomingdales
www. bloomingdales.com

It’s time to get ready for some deals this year! For Black Friday, on November 24, their Black Friday Sale is going to be bigger and better than ever. Save on home, men’s clothing, shoes, women’s clothing and handbags. The savings continue with Cyber Monday 2017 too! Shop online or at their many stores in the Southland for deals on Black Friday.

Macy’s
www.macys.com

One retailer that always shows up strong after Thanksgiving is Macy’s. The famed department store will be offering special deals throughout Thanksgiving week, so you’ll want to start early! Everything from kitchen supplies, dress shirts and ties, down comforters, women’s boots, designer handbags, shoes and toddlers clothes to accessories will be heavily discounted.

Solstice Sunglasses
Glendale Galleria
www.glendalegalleria.com

On Black Friday, head to Solstice Sunglasses and save up to 30% online and in store between Thursday November 23 and Monday November 27, 2017. Some restrictions apply.

Clarks
Glendale Galleria
www.glendalegalleria.com

Shop in store or online between November 22 and November 29, 2017 and get up to 30% your entire purchase from this store offering popular and comfortable shoes.

Target
Multiple Locations
www.target.com

Target’s Black Friday is here and ready to offer plenty of deals. On Thanksgiving evening, doors will open to Target at 6 p.m. for 6 hours of sales. Then, Target will close at midnight before opening at 6am on Friday morning for more sales.

Toys R Us
Multiple Locations
www.toysrus.com

What kid doesn’t love Toys R Us? The store is offering a bevy of deals available from 5pm to midnight on Thanksgiving. Everything from Baby Alive Twinkles ‘n Tinkles baby dolls, Nef N Strike Elite Hail Fire Blasters, Barbie Townhouses and track sets are on sale.

All Saints
Santa Monica Place
www.allsaints.com

The store, which is known for its great leather jackets, perfectly fitted jeans, and dark hipster like style, is offering discounts up to 40% off everything in the store on Black Friday (November 24, 2017).

Karen Millen
Santa Monica Place
www.karenmillen.com

Shop at Karen Millen and enjoy 30& off the entire collection on Black Friday!

Spanx
Santa Monica Place
www.spanx.com

Valid from November 22, 2017 to November 27, 2017, Spanx is offering 20% off.

Best Buy
www.bestbuy.com

Each year, Best Buy always pulls out their special Black Friday special and this year is no different. Shop TV’s, watches, phones, and more at a discount.

