Where To Eat Thanksgiving Dinner In The Inland Empire (2017 Edition)

If you are one of the many families that dine out on Thanksgiving day and are looking to celebrate in the Inland Empire we have the list for you. Here are five great restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings. Bonus – the Inland Empire is home to some restaurants with breathtaking views.
McKinley’s Grill
Sheraton Fairplex
601 West McKinley Avenue
Pomona, CA 91768
(909) 868-5915
www.fairplex.com

Leave the cooking to Chef Adam at McKinley’s Grill this year! The restaurant, located inside the Sheraton Fairplex complex in Pomona, will be hosting a “family style” Thanksgiving dinner that can be enjoyed at the restaurant or home. Indulge in a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings, including an herb roasted turkey with bourbon giblet gravy, petit farms greens, cranberries, roasted garlic leek whipped yukon potatoes, bruleed candied sweet potatoes, sourdough date stuffing, cranberry chutney, and much more. For dessert, bite into a house biked apple crisp a la mode, or a pumpkin pie a la mode. The menu will be available on Thanksgiving (November 23, 2017).

TAPS Fish House & Brewery/strong>
160 East Rincon Street
Corona, CA 92879
(951) 735-4310
www.tapsfishhouse.com

For Thanksgiving, TAPS Fish House & Brewery will be offering all the traditional holiday trimmings. Start with fresh carved turkey, honey glazed ham, prime rib, or atlantic salmon and add items like green bean casserole, candied yams, a trio of traditional pies, as well as other traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.

Castaway
670 Kendall Dr
San Bernardino, CA 92407
(909) 881-1502
castawaysanbernardino.com

On Thanksgiving Day, join Castaway in San Bernardino for a terrific Champagne buffet! Overlooking the Inland Empire, Castaway is a terrific spot to enjoy the meal from 11am to 4:30pm. The buffet menu includes breakfast specialties, a carving station featuring turkey breast, holiday ham, herb crusted beef roast, leg of lamb and prime rib. There will also be a seafood bar featuring salmon, poached shrimp, snow crab, and fresh green mussels, as well as roasted turkey with apple sage stuffing, a bacon wrapped pork loin and much more. For dessert, eat bananas foster, holiday pies and other offerings.

Marie Callender’s has been in the home-style restaurant business for more than 60 years and they have crafted the perfect Thanksgiving meal along the way. Available for pickup or eat in, the Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving feast and pies are among the best of the best. On the menu will be turkey, stuffing, yams, cranberry sauce and all the regular fixings.

Marie Callenders Restaurant & Bakery
160 East Rincon Street
Corona, CA 92879
(951) 735-4310
www.mcpies.com

Marie Callender’s has been in the home-style restaurant business for more than 60 years and they have crafted the perfect Thanksgiving meal along the way. Available for pickup or eat in, the Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving feast and pies are among the best of the best. On the menu will be turkey, stuffing, yams, cranberry sauce and all the regular fixings.

