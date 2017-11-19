Where To Buy A Turkey For Thanksgiving In Los Angeles (2017 Edition)

It’s turkey time and whether you are an at-home chef or you prefer to have someone else do your cooking, there are several great restaurants and markets prepared for you this Thanksgiving. So, whether you’re looking to buy a pre-seasoned raw turkey that you’ll cook yourself or a turkey that has been slow roasted, seasoned and ready to eat, we’ve put together the best places to buy a turkey in Los Angeles.



Bristol Farms

9039 Beverly Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90048

(310) 248-2804

www.bristolfarms.com 9039 Beverly Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90048(310) 248-2804 This high end grocery store is ready for your Thanksgiving order. This holiday season, Bristol Farms offers options from free range turkeys, beef roast, a spiral sliced ham, a porchetta seasoned to perfection, delicious prepared dishes and much more. Their free range turkeys are slow roasted and cooked to perfection and will allow you to spend more time with friends and family and less time in the kitchen. Sides include old fashioned traditional stuffing, sun-dried cranberry stuffing, green beans almandine, a yam souffle, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, candied yams, French brandy cranberry chutney, butternut squash risotto, honey glazed baby carrots, mashed potatoes and much more. And, if you have a sweet tooth, they have you covered. Choose from their great options, including a pumpkin crumb pie, an apple cobbler crisp, as well as pumpkin pie, pecan pie, chocolate pecan pie, a pumpkin cream cake, and much more. Full Menu.



Joan’s On Third

8350 West Third Street

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-2285 ‎

www.joansonthird.com (credit: Joan’s On Third)8350 West Third StreetLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-2285 ‎ Joan’s On Third is your one stop shop for Thanksgiving offering everything from the turkey to side dishes. This delicious eatery/marketplace will fill your Thanksgiving table with their tasty sides including turkey gravy, maple brown sugar yams, classic creamy mashed potatoes, mushroom bread pudding, roasted autumn vegetables, corn pudding, traditional cranberry sauce and much more! Their oven roasted whole turkey is $98 and serves 6-8 people (12-14lb) or opt for their turkey breast for $65 which serves 4-6 people.



Akasha

9543 Culver Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 845-1700

www.akasharestaurant.com (credit: Akasha)9543 Culver Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232(310) 845-1700 Order your thanksgiving from one of the city’s best restaurants for seasonal California cooking. Akasha offers an oven-ready brined turkey with herb butter & turkey stock as well as other sides like chestnut, sage and herb stuffing, stuffed squash with chestnut & sage stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, broccoli and cauliflower gratin, cornbread and pecan stuffing, candied yams, and much more! View more from their menu here.



Huckleberry Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 451-2311

www.huckleberrycafe.com/ 1014 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 451-2311 This Thanksgiving, Santa Monica’s Huckleberry Cafe offers a braised organic whole turkey leg, and an organic turkey with gravy this year. Order up sides with it, including smashed potatoes, traditional turkey stuffing, roasted broccoli, cranberry sauce and more.



Gelson’s (Century City Mall)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 277-4288

www.gelsons.com 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90067(310) 277-4288 Gelson’s is a favorite go-to market for Angelenos. Its made-to-order and service deli departments have everything you need for Thanksgiving, including cooked whole turkeys and all of the traditional fixings. This year, choose between the Whole Roasted Turkey (large) for $5.99/lb that serves 16-20, a medium size that serves 12-16, and a small one that serves 8-10. The turkey is a succulent California grown turkey cooked to perfection.



Belcampo

8053 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 937-0170

www.belcampo.com (credit: a9photo/shutterstock)8053 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 937-0170 This year, why not leave the cooking to the pro’s? Belcampo Meat Co. is part country cafe & part butcher shop. This year, opt for their Thanksgiving feast, which includes a roasted 22-26-pound Belcampo Farms turkey, as well as tasty sides like a green bean casserole, truffled mashed potatoes, braised Brussels sprouts with guanciale and more. To eat with your turkey, order up their pumpkin pie or caramel apple pie.



Little Dom’s

2128 Hillhurst Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027‎

(323) 661-0055

www.littledoms.com 2128 Hillhurst AveLos Angeles, CA 90027‎(323) 661-0055 Little Dom’s is back again this year to serve up a great turkey! The restaurant offers a deep fried turkey with gravy that is cooked in peanut oil and comes with 32 oz. of giblet gravy. Yum!



Loreto’s Fried Turkey

983 W. Compton Blvd.

Compton, CA 90220

(310) 537-7612

www.loretos.net 983 W. Compton Blvd.Compton, CA 90220(310) 537-7612 Cooking a deep-fried turkey takes serious preparations as well as risks. Skip all of that planning and call Loretos, a family run café that has been deep frying holiday birds for the last nine years. Chef Joe Loreto and his son and daughter cook a deep-fried whole turkey that is perfectly juicy for your Thanksgiving meal. The crisp, golden-skinned bird is fried in 100-percent peanut oil, and available at 15 to 16 pounds each ($4.65 per pound). Orders are being taken now through the Thursday before Thanksgiving. Loreto personally deep fries the bird, wraps it in foil to seal the juices and refrigerates the turkey for customers to pick up before the holiday. He gives his customers simple at-home reheating instructions. Popular for Christmas, New Years and the Super Bowl, the deep-fried turkeys are also available to take home all year long.



Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 313-6328

www.mapleblockmeat.com 3973 Sepulveda BlvdCulver City, CA 90230(310) 313-6328 The Culver City restaurant is offering a tasty whole wood-smoked turkey that comes in three sizes. The largest is a 17-18lb turkey, or opt for a smaller one. The turkey is all natural, antibiotic-free and free range. The restaurant offers several sides as well, including roasted veggies, cornbread, stuffing and more.