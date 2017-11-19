Thanksgiving 2017 Visitors Guide To Los Angeles

Enchanted: Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Dr
La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
(818) 949-4200
www.descansogardens.org
La Canada Flintridge’s Descanso Gardens has officially returned with their Enchanted: Forest of Light holiday experience. Unlike anything else in Los Angeles, visitors will walk through a mile of unique lighting experiences in some of Descanso Gardens most beautiful areas. The experience runs from November 19, 2017 to January 7, 2018.
Bikes And Hikes LA
8743 Santa Monica Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 796-8555
www.bikesandhikesla.com
Someone once coined the phrase “you are what you drive” in Los Angeles, but that statement doesn’t have to define you, especially as a visitor to our fair metropolis. Instead, why not get down to grass roots and either hike of bike at least some of the astounding terrain in these gentrified parts. Bikes and Hikes LA, operated out of West Hollywood, offers numerous tours of the city either on foot or on two wheels. So take you pick and start investigating by choosing an organized outing from this enterprising outpost. Arguably the best if you’re up for the challenge? The 32-miles LA in a Day bike tour which means a lot of peddling, will help you cover ground around town far enough to find out where you want to return to explore even further.
The Broad Museum
221 S Grand Ave,
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 232-6200
www.thebroad.org
Los Angeles is ripe with world-class museums, offering everything from fine art to scientific wonders to all sorts of inventions and then some, ready to pique interests of all kinds. The Broad Museum is the latest outpost of this sort to make the scene in the City of Angels. Located downtown, this entry into LA’s contemporary art scene is free to explore and exciting to discover (but be sure to reserve your free tickets in advance as this outpost is already very popular). You can’t miss The Broad’s imposing structure situated on Grand Avenue – it’s designed by uber architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro and looks like a giant waffle. Meanwhile, inside, the two floors of gallery space offer unforgettable installations of all sorts. Tops this season? The Infinity Mirrored Room by Yayoi Kusama, a starry sensation filled with LED lights that is the current star of this brand new and extremely enticing museum offering all kinds of art.
Go Ice Skating
Multiple Locations
Both Pershing Square and Ice At Santa Monica are offering great holiday ice rinks for Angelenos and visitors to take advantage of. In Santa Monica, the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue is transformed into a great 8,000-square-foot ice-skating rink with affordable pricing. And, in downtown L.A. at the historic Pershing Square, visitors can glide across the ice with some of L.A.’s iconic buildings as a backdrop.
L.A. Zoo Lights
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.lazoolights.org
The Los Angeles Zoo is ablaze with lights this holiday season! For visitors, it’s a great attraction to see and experience. Bigger, merrier and brighter than ever, make memories here as you explore a zoo that is lit up in all directions. See real reindeer, visit with Santa (on select dates), see LED light exhibits and much more!