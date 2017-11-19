Thanksgiving 2017 Visitors Guide To Los Angeles

If you find yourself visiting Los Angeles this Thanksgiving, you’re in luck! There are plenty of exciting activities and events to take in, including L.A. Zoo Lights, Enchanted: Forest of Lights at Descanso Gardens, outdoor ice rinks and much more!



Enchanted: Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 949-4200

www.descansogardens.org Descanso Gardens1418 Descanso DrLa Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011(818) 949-4200 La Canada Flintridge’s Descanso Gardens has officially returned with their Enchanted: Forest of Light holiday experience. Unlike anything else in Los Angeles, visitors will walk through a mile of unique lighting experiences in some of Descanso Gardens most beautiful areas. The experience runs from November 19, 2017 to January 7, 2018.



Bikes And Hikes LA

8743 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 796-8555

www.bikesandhikesla.com 8743 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 796-8555 Someone once coined the phrase “you are what you drive” in Los Angeles, but that statement doesn’t have to define you, especially as a visitor to our fair metropolis. Instead, why not get down to grass roots and either hike of bike at least some of the astounding terrain in these gentrified parts. Bikes and Hikes LA, operated out of West Hollywood, offers numerous tours of the city either on foot or on two wheels. So take you pick and start investigating by choosing an organized outing from this enterprising outpost. Arguably the best if you’re up for the challenge? The 32-miles LA in a Day bike tour which means a lot of peddling, will help you cover ground around town far enough to find out where you want to return to explore even further.



The Broad Museum

221 S Grand Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 232-6200

www.thebroad.org 221 S Grand Ave,Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 232-6200 Los Angeles is ripe with world-class museums, offering everything from fine art to scientific wonders to all sorts of inventions and then some, ready to pique interests of all kinds. The Broad Museum is the latest outpost of this sort to make the scene in the City of Angels. Located downtown, this entry into LA’s contemporary art scene is free to explore and exciting to discover (but be sure to reserve your free tickets in advance as this outpost is already very popular). You can’t miss The Broad’s imposing structure situated on Grand Avenue – it’s designed by uber architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro and looks like a giant waffle. Meanwhile, inside, the two floors of gallery space offer unforgettable installations of all sorts. Tops this season? The Infinity Mirrored Room by Yayoi Kusama, a starry sensation filled with LED lights that is the current star of this brand new and extremely enticing museum offering all kinds of art. Related: Visitors Guide To The Getty Museum



Go Ice Skating

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Both Pershing Square and Ice At Santa Monica are offering great holiday ice rinks for Angelenos and visitors to take advantage of. In Santa Monica, the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue is transformed into a great 8,000-square-foot ice-skating rink with affordable pricing. And, in downtown L.A. at the historic Pershing Square, visitors can glide across the ice with some of L.A.’s iconic buildings as a backdrop.