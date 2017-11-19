Russell Simmons Vehemently Disputes Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct By Then 17-Year-Old Model

NEW YORK (CBSLA) — Former model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward, alleging that Russell Simmons made non-consensual sexual advances against her when she was 17.

The allegations by Khalighi surfaced in the article published by the Los Angeles Times Sunday in which Khalighi says she had gone to dinner with Simmons and Brett Ratner in New York back in 1991.

After dinner, Khalighi says they went back to Simmons’ apartment, where she alleges he removed her clothes, according to the Times’ article.

Khalighi told the Times that she was allegedly coerced by Simmons into performing oral sex.

She also alleges that Ratner watched as it happened, according to the Times.

Simmons vehemently disputed the account in a statement released in response to the article.

In his statement, Simmons said:

“As a long-time social activist, I have applauded the strength of the brave men and women who have spoken out over the past month and made their voices heard regarding sexual assault and harassment. I am a supporter of the #MeToo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct. I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being.

“I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991 that she has referenced. Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri’s full participation. We spent time in my apartment over a period of two days and one night, as well as at some public places including Nell’s Nightclub. Much of the time we were in the presence of other acquaintances. I’m deeply saddened and truly shocked to learn of Keri’s assertions as to what happened over the course of that weekend.

“Let me be crystal clear and very direct. Abusing women in any way shape or form violates the very core of my being. I have always spoken out regarding my life experiences, women’s issues and the need to bring a faster and more decisive shift in the collective consciousness that will help bring about true women’s equality. More than anything, I want my daughters to live in a more equal world and a world where they will not become victims of sexual harassment.

“The LA Times article also references an allegation by Ms. Tanya Reid. I mean no disrespect to her at all when I say I honestly do not recall my telephone conversation with a hotel front desk clerk from over a quarter-century ago.”

Simmons also submitted three witness accounts to the Times, one of which was anonymous, and said “at no time while I was in the apartment on both days was anybody in distress or held against his or her free will.” The statement went on to say, “at some point I observed Keri and Russell going upstairs to Russell’s bedroom on that Saturday afternoon. I did not hear or observe anything unusual during the time that Russell and Keri were in the bedroom.”

A second witness statement submitted by a then-assistant to Simmons’ said that Anthony “Mac” McNair “did not notice any visible signs of distress or that anything improper had occurred” on the date in question.

A third witness statement was submitted by Simmons to the Times wherein the witness’ name was redacted also indicated that “at no time during the time that I spent with Russell and Keri that Saturday did I observe Keri appearing to be in distress or doing anything that appeared to be against her own free will.”

The accusations are the latest to surface in Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal.