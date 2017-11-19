Hot Cheetos May Just Add A Much-Needed Kick To Your Thanksgiving Dinner

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What do Thanksgiving and Hot Cheetos have in common? Probably nothing, until now!
Reynolds Kitchens has shared a recipe on its website on how to kick up the flavor of your turkey this Thanksgiving using … well, you guessed it … Hot Cheetos.
Here’s how:
• Preheat your oven to 350 degrees, and grab your food processor.
• Process the Hot Cheetos in the food processor until fully crushed.
• Coat your turkey using either oil or butter and the crushed chips.
• Once done, place your turkey in an oven bag, then roasting pan, and cook!
