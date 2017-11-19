Hot Cheetos May Just Add A Much-Needed Kick To Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Filed Under: Local TV

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What do Thanksgiving and Hot Cheetos have in common? Probably nothing, until now!

Reynolds Kitchens has shared a recipe on its website on how to kick up the flavor of your turkey this Thanksgiving using … well, you guessed it … Hot Cheetos.

Here’s how:

• Preheat your oven to 350 degrees, and grab your food processor.

• Process the Hot Cheetos in the food processor until fully crushed.

• Coat your turkey using either oil or butter and the crushed chips.

• Once done, place your turkey in an oven bag, then roasting pan, and cook!

For more tips, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch