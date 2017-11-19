Fundraiser Held For Young Victims Of Fatal Accident Involving LASD Vehicle

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A fundraiser was held Sunday for the family of two boys killed after being hit by a L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. vehicle.
“It’s a heartbreaking moment,” a neighbor of the Boyle Heights family told CBS2/KCAL9.
The fatal accident happened Thursday evening, when 9-year-old Marco Hernandez and his 7-year-old brother, Jose, were walking on the sidewalk with their mother and were hit by a sheriff’s cruiser responding to a report of shots fired.
Rafael Rivera, who lives next door to the family, says his boys grew up playing with the boys who were killed.
“It was shocking. I couldn’t believe it. It was just one of those moments where I just was speechless,” he said.
Rivera said the family is too heartbroken to talk on camera but he and other neighbors put together the fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs and show their support to the grieving family.
“It’s just like one of those moments where you just gotta give back. Always stay united. That’s one thing about the neighborhood,” he said.
Investigators say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Family members told CBS2/KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper the boys’ mother was hospitalized in critical condition but she appears to be improving.