4 Killed In Separate Wrong-Way Crashes On California Freeways

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — Authorities say four people were killed in two separate wrong-way crashes on California freeways overnight Sunday.

Chilling video of one of the accidents along the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch showed the wrong-way driver in a Toyota traveling in the HOV lanes.

That driver was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Authorities say they started receiving calls eight miles from the crash site at the 118 and 5 freeways.

Moments later, the crash unfolded in Porter Ranch near the De Soto Avenue exit where the driver of that Toyota slammed head-on with the driver of a Lexus.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

A female passenger in the Lexus was transported to a local hospital. Her current condition was unknown.

The crash was one of two that unfolded in the Los Angeles-area.

Elsewhere, in Baldwin Park, a wrong-way collision occurred on the 605 Freeway just before 1 a.m., where two were declared dead at the scene.

Two others were transported to the hospital. Their current conditions were also unknown.