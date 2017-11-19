Boyle Heights Boy Missing In Amber Alert Returned Safe At Border Crossing

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A 15-month-old Boyle Heights boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert last week has been found.

Noe Reyna was taken to a border station in the San Diego area by his uncle, according to the LAPD.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the boy last Tuesday — the same day social workers were due to pick him up. Both of his parents lost custody over drug use.

The boy’s mother told authorities she thought the father took their son shopping before they disappeared. Police say she has been cooperative.

A spokesperson for the department says the boy’s uncle told border agents he was asked to bring Noe back to the U.S. from Mexico by the boy’s father, Carlos Reyna.

Police believe the father got wind they were looking for him because of the media attention surrounding the case.

LAPD got the call from the Dept. of Homeland Security Sunday the boy was at a border station and safe. Detectives rushed to San Diego County to get him.

Noe Reyna will be turned over to the Dept. of Children and Family Services.

His father is still in Mexico. Authorities say they are working on finding him and plan to file for extradition to the U.S., where he could face charges.

Police Sunday night were looking for the boy’s mother to deliver the news her son has been found.