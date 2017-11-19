Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Orange County

BREAKING: Charles Manson Dead At 83  | Listen Live To KNX 1070 Read More

Getting a pet for your home can be a very difficult process. The members of the house have to agree about what kind of pet they want, and then they have to agree about which one to take home. Still, it is pretty gratifying when you are able to bring a new member into your family. If you are looking for a pet – especially in the holiday season – these are some of the best events to attend.
Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Fair
Irvine Animal Care Center
6443 Oak Canyon 
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 724-7740
www.cityofirvine.org
Date: December 10, 2017 at 10 a.m.

If you’re looking to add a new member to your family this holiday season, this is the event for you. More than 30 pet-adoption groups will be present at this fair. While cats and dogs will be available for adoption, smaller animals like rabbits will also be available if a dog or cat is not right for your home. The suggested donation for this event is $2 per individual or $5 per family, which is a pretty good deal considering you might leave here with a family member that will be with you for years.

All for Holidays Adoption Event
Petco
25592 El Paseo 
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
(949) 348-2310
www.petcofoundation.org

Date: December 2 and 3, 2017

The holidays are a great time to provide a pet with a home – especially at Petco. This two-day event is at Petco and Unleashed stores nationwide, and it gives families the opportunity to get a new pet just before Christmas. Head to your local Petco or Unleashed store and see if you are lucky enough to add a new member to your family for the holidays. 

New Beginnings for Animals
Petsmart Aliso Viejo
26761 Aliso Creek Road
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(949) 348-8057
www.greatpets.org

Date: Every Saturday 
The goal of New Beginnings is to provide a lifetime home for abandoned animals. They make it pretty easy to meet the animal that is right for you. Cats from New Beginnings are available from 12-2pm on weekdays and 12-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Dogs are available at the Aliso Viejo Petsmart every Saturday from 12-4pm. Browse the available pets on the New Beginnings website, and request that your favorite be brought to the weekly adoption event.

German Shepherd Rescue OC Adoption Event and Bake Sale
Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies
2320 Harbor Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 540-4036
www.gsroc.org
Date: December 9, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. 

If you have your heart set on a a German Shepherd, this is an event you’ll want to attend. You can browse available dogs on the website and request a particular dog that catches your eye. This event also includes a bake sale to help raise money for the organization. GSROC regularly has events in the area, so make sure to track the events on the website so you can take home the German Shepherd that is the best fit for you and your family.  

K9 Spirit Organization
PetSmart
2465 E Imperial Highway
Brea, CA 92821
(714) 256-0205
www.k9spirit.org
Date: December 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. 

If you’re looking for a smaller dog or more specifically a herding breed, K9 Spirit Organization may have the dog you want to take home. This organization looks to get dogs out of shelters and into homes. K9SO hosts adoption events monthly in Brea. If you don’t have a lot of space, or if you just prefer smaller dogs, head to one of these adoption events and see if you find your new best friend.   

By Gary Schwind
