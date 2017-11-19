Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Orange County

Getting a pet for your home can be a very difficult process. The members of the house have to agree about what kind of pet they want, and then they have to agree about which one to take home. Still, it is pretty gratifying when you are able to bring a new member into your family. If you are looking for a pet – especially in the holiday season – these are some of the best events to attend.



Date: December 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. Irvine Animal Care Center6443 Oak CanyonIrvine, CA 92618(949) 724-7740Date: December 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. If you’re looking to add a new member to your family this holiday season, this is the event for you. More than 30 pet-adoption groups will be present at this fair. While cats and dogs will be available for adoption, smaller animals like rabbits will also be available if a dog or cat is not right for your home. The suggested donation for this event is $2 per individual or $5 per family, which is a pretty good deal considering you might leave here with a family member that will be with you for years.



All for Holidays Adoption Event

New Beginnings for Animals

The goal of New Beginnings is to provide a lifetime home for abandoned animals. They make it pretty easy to meet the animal that is right for you. Cats from New Beginnings are available from 12-2pm on weekdays and 12-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Dogs are available at the Aliso Viejo Petsmart every Saturday from 12-4pm. Browse the available pets on the New Beginnings website, and request that your favorite be brought to the weekly adoption event.



German Shepherd Rescue OC Adoption Event and Bake Sale

K9 Spirit Organization

By Gary Schwind