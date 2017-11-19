Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Los Angeles

Each year approximately 3 to 4 million animals are euthanized in the United States.With the goal of becoming a no kill city, dozens of Los Angeles animal organizations work hard to find homeless dogs and cats (rabbits and more) loving homes. Rescuing animals from the streets, “puppy mills” or from when disaster strikes, it is widely said that these animals know they have been rescued and are extremely grateful. If you are thinking about adoption, here are some of the best events and places to visit in LA.

Date: November 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1929 N. BronsonLos Angeles, CA 90068(323) 464-9600Date: November 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tailwaggers & Tailwashers, a local pet supply store and grooming salon, is part of The Tailwaggers Foundation that hosts ongoing pet adoption events. The charity earned its popularity in 1929 when actress Bette Davis was named its president of the Southern California branch. Today, the foundations supports animal welfare, rescue and home placement. Tailwaggers offers a pet adoption registry (guinea pigs, bunnies, cats and kittens and dogs), vaccine clinics, a polite pooch class and fundraising events.

Wags & Walks Adoption Event

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Original Farmers Market6333 W. 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90036Date: Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal of Wags and Walks is to find the perfect match and home very wonderful dogs. Sponsored by The Dog Bakery, the dog adoption event takes place at the end of the trolley tracks in front of Kip’s Toyland. Potential doggy parents will meet a variety of dogs (both in breeds and sizes) who have been rescued by Wags & Walks. Last year the organization rescued 787 dogs and adopted 735 dogs to loving homes. Volunteers are on hand to help you find the right fit for your family.

Kitten Rescue Los Angeles

Date: Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies3860 S. Centinela Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90066(310) 398-2134Date: Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kitten Rescue hosts weekly adoption events throughout Los Angeles with the hopes of placing abandoned kittens and cats into loving homes, before these animals face euthanasia. If you are seeking a kitten visit these weekly events where you will meet loving, curious and adoptable cats and kittens. Kitten Rescue spays, neuters, vaccinates, deworms and microchips each animal before adoption. Kitten Rescue is dedicated to caring for 1,200 cats at any given time.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Date: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 12005 Bluff Creek DrivePlaya Vista, CA 90094Date: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Opened in June 2017, the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace brings animals and the community together. The new interactive PetSpace welcomes visitors seeking to adopt dogs, cats and rabbits and to gain hands-on experience with their pets including training, grooming, pet photography, pet safety workshops, etc. The community is also invited to participate in fun events throughout the year including a Halloween pet parade.

Michelson Found Animals Foundation

Date: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culver City Adopt & Shop & Kitten Nursery4235 Sepulveda Blvd.Culver City, CA 90230(310) 933-6863Date: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Michelson Found Animals Foundation offers pet adoption at its Adopt & Shop store in Culver City. Devoted to animal welfare, the Found Animals Foundation works to save and rescue homeless pets in shelters and nurture them through adoption. The retail space also offers doggy daycare, grooming services, pet registration and microchipping, vaccine and dental clinics. Found Animals sponsors The Catty Wagon, which takes adoptable kittens on the road (in L.A. only) with the goals of adopting a new family. Check cattywagon.org for where they will be visiting next.