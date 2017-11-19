Best Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving In Orange County

While inviting the entire family over and spending the entire day crafting the perfect holiday meal has its own appeal, there’s something wonderful about being able to skip the chopping, stirring and especially the dishes. This Thanksgiving, gather your group and head out on the town to one of these local restaurants, which will be open and serving holiday delights. While it probably won’t be the thing you’re most thankful for, these lavish menus will definitely be high on the list.



Sapphire Laguna

1200 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-9888

www.sapphirelaguna.com 1200 South Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-9888 Holiday diners at Sapphire Laguna will enjoy a three-course meal, full of Thanksgiving favorites. For a starter, choose from duck terrine, butternut squash bisque, cauliflower salad, kampachi tiradito and a goat cheese tart. Then, guests will select a main entrée—herb roasted turkey, oven roasted salmon, curry, beef tenderloin, pork chops or risotto—which each come with a variety of sides and seasonings. For the final course, dessert choices include the traditional pumpkin pie, the fall-inspired warm spiced apple cake and a rich dark chocolate ganache.



The Loft

30801 Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-6080

www.montagehotels.com 30801 Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-6080 Chef Michael Campbell has crafted a four-course menu just for Thanksgiving Day, with these special offerings available until 9 p.m. An appetizer course will include items like the festive pumpkin and leek soup or the whole grains salad. Another course will feature bites of artisanal cheeses. For the main course, a traditional turkey meal will be offered while guests can also choose from things like lobster cavatelli. Follow up the hearty meal with sweet treats. The dessert menu, crafted by The Loft’s pastry chef, includes a classic pumpkin pie as well as spiced pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate pudding.



Fleming’s Steakhouse

455 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 720-9633

www.flemingssteakhouse.com 455 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 720-9633 While the full menu will be available at Fleming’s Steakhouse on Thanksgiving Day, the restaurant will also host a special prix fixe holiday meal. Once seated, the table will share buttermilk biscuits complete with a unique pumpkin butter before starting on the first course: a choice between a salad and the lobster bisque. The main course will be an herb roasted turkey breast served with gravy, brioche bread stuffing and a cranberry sauce crafted with orange and cinnamon. Guests will also enjoy roasted sweet potatoes, green beans and mashed potatoes during the traditional meal, with a choice between carrot cake and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.



The Ranch

1025 East Ball Road

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 817-4200

www.theranch.com 1025 East Ball RoadAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 817-4200 Make sure to book your reservations for Thanksgiving at The Ranch, as the $85 dinner will only be served from 2 to 7 p.m. The four-course meal starts with your choice of goat cheese ravioli, sea scallops, ahi tuna or slow roasted pork belly. The second course also features a choice, though there are fewer options: clam chowder or a pear and endive salad. For the main course, the traditional turkey with gravy and stuffing is available, but guests may also opt for trout, pheasant pot pie or a cut of buffalo prime rib from Wyoming. Don’t forget dessert; guests may select pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, apple crostata or a chocolate pot de crème.



Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5055

www.knotts.com 8039 Beach BoulevardBuena Park, CA 90620(714) 220-5055 Though Knott’s Berry Farm’s famous restaurant is known for chicken rather than Thanksgiving turkey, it is still a fantastic spot for a holiday meal. First opened in the 1930s, it offers a unique history—and sits right next to a theme park for post-meal entertainment. On Thanksgiving, the restaurant will host a special Champagne buffet with home-style options like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, candied yams, dinner rolls and more. But it also features salads, breakfast dishes, a carving station, baked goods and seafood as well as Mexican and Italian cuisine. In addition, the eatery offers take-home dinners for those that prefer to eat at home without all the prep.



Maggiano’s Little Italy

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 546-9550

www.maggianos.com 3333 Bristol StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 546-9550 Gather everyone you’re thankful for and head to Maggiano’s for a family-style meal that will knock your collective socks off. Upon being seated, guests will enjoy classic tomato bruschetta as well as a special artichoke and red pepper variety. They will also choose two of four types of salad: Maggiano’s, chopped, Caesar or Italian. As for entrees, more choices are available, including turkey, ham or tilapia and six different types of pasta—plus two additional sides. Finish the meal with two desserts, selected from pumpkin praline cheesecake, tiramisu, chocolate cake and apple crostada.



Oak Grill

690 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 760-4920

www.oakgrillnb.com 690 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 760-4920 If you skip the cooking and dishes that Thanksgiving is sure to bring, you’ll find a luxurious meal at Oak Grill. The four-course dinner will be offered from 4 to 9 p.m., giving you only five hours to enjoy lavish entrees like a traditional turkey plate, filet mignon, pan-seared branzino or slow roasted pork chop. But aside from the main dishes, guests may find themselves selecting items like white wine steamed claims or pumpkin ricotta gnudi—yum! The restaurant’s pastry chef will also be crafting classic desserts.



The Capital Grille

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 432-1140

thecapitalgrille.com 3333 Bristol StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 432-1140 While guests can order off of the regular menu on Thanksgiving Day, The Capital Grille will also offer a special pre-determined holiday meal for only $39 per person. The meal will feature a Thanksgiving standard: slow roasted turkey. In addition, guests will dine on fluffy brioche stuffing and French green beans with almonds as well as cranberry pear chutney and a shared bowl of mashed potatoes. Add dessert—pumpkin cheesecake—for another $10. The holiday dinner will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Three Seventy Common

370 Glenneyre Street

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8686

www.370common.com 370 Glenneyre StreetLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-8686 Known for a menu that is filled with unique offerings and twists on common dishes, this communal restaurant is the perfect spot to enjoy a holiday meal with your loved ones. While many dishes are altered, the chef will prepare a traditional roasted turkey complete with a variety of trimmings. In addition to the bird, guests can enjoy sides like black pepper thyme parker house rolls, corn and potato chowder, candied yams and grilled pork loin, with a bruléed pumpkin pie for dessert. The meal can be enjoyed in the restaurant or pre-ordered and taken home the day of Thanksgiving.



Five Crowns and SideDoor

3801 East Coast Highway

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 760-0331

www.lawrysonline.com 3801 East Coast HighwayCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 760-0331 The Thanksgiving Day meal at both Five Crowns and neighboring SideDoor is sure to be combined with the warm, welcoming atmosphere of the Corona del Mar restaurants. An oven-roasted turkey will be served with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, buttered green beans and housemade cranberry compote. Or, opt for the prime rib, which is served with au jus, Yorkshire pudding, whipped horseradish and an additional side. Guests can also choose the “Best of Both” deal, which boasts selections of both meats and the necessary accompaniments.



Bistango

19100 Van Karman Avenue

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 752-5222

www.bistango.com 19100 Van Karman AvenueIrvine, CA 92612(949) 752-5222 An extensive menu has been developed for Thanksgiving at Bistango, a New American restaurant that has been in O.C. for more than 30 years and features a unique array of artwork within. Of the special a la carte holiday offerings, standards like organic roasted turkey and pumpkin cheesecake are joined by roasted squash soup, maple-glazed ham, whiskey bread pudding and a Waldorf salad. Guests can also enjoy an impressive selection of appetizers, salads, seafood, prime steaks and autumn-inspired side dishes. There will be an additional two-course kid’s menu with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, roasted vegetables and a chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich for dessert.



Seasons 52

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 437-5252

www.seasons52.com 3333 Bristol StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 437-5252 The upscale Seasons 52 will offer a special, pre-determined menu for the holiday, complete with—you guessed it!—roasted turkey. However, this turkey is known as a “never ever” turkey, as it has never been given any antibiotics. Also with the holiday bird, diners will enjoy savory gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, mashed butternut squash, French green beans and a housemade cranberry relish. For dessert, the restaurant will offer a mini indulgence pumpkin pie. In addition to the food, Seasons 52 has selected four red and white wine pairings for the meal and will also be offering two cocktails: the gin-filled Cranberry & Sage and the New Old Fashioned with apple bitters.



Selanne Steak Tavern

1464 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-9881

selannesteaktavern.com 1464 South Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-9881 One of the more interesting settings in Laguna Beach, the renovated house is the perfect place for a comfortable, homey Thanksgiving meal—without the dishes. Guests who visit Selanne can enjoy a holiday dinner from 1 to 8 p.m., with choices of three main dishes: turkey, ribeye roast or sugar and spiced ham. To go along with the entrees, Chef Joshua Severson has imagined a variety of family-style sides crafted with ingredients that are straight from local farms. For dessert, there is, of course, pumpkin pie, but guests may also opt for the chocolate pecan coconut pie. The restaurant also has an impressive list of wines with which to pair your meal.



The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

2647 Park Avenue

Tustin, CA 92782

(714) 258-7600

www.thewinerytustin.com 2647 Park AvenueTustin, CA 92782(714) 258-7600 Speaking of spectacular wines, what better place to wine and dine on Thanksgiving than The Winery? The three-course holiday meal gives guests a choice of a variety of starters, from butternut squash bisque, a house salad or smoked salmon to pumpkin and ricotta ravioli or fresh burrata with heirloom tomatoes. Then, for the main dish, another choice: Maple-glazed turkey is joined on the menu by salmon, jumbo shrimp with scallops, a pork chop or grilled flatiron steak. Don’t leave without some sugar—the streusel pumpkin pie is a twist on a classic as is the vanilla bean crème brulee.



Wildfish Seafood Grille

1370 Bison Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 720-9925

wildfishseafoodgrille.com 1370 Bison AvenueNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 720-9925 Wildish Seafood Grille will toss aside their typical fish dishes in favor of serving a traditional holiday dinner on Thanksgiving. Sliced turkey breast will be covered in gravy and served alongside hand-whipped potatoes and brioche sage stuffing. Also a part of Wildfish’s meal, diners will savor roasted butternut squash, baby green beans served with sun-dried tomatoes and sweet cranberry chutney. If a turkey dinner isn’t what you’re craving this holiday season, dishes from the standard menu will also be available.



Orange Hill Restaurant

6410 Chapman Avenue

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-2910

theorangehillrestaurant.com 6410 Chapman AvenueOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-2910 A good holiday buffet is hard to find, but what’s even more impressive is the view you’ll experience from the top of Orange Hills. Luckily, Orange Hill Restaurant is one of the few places where you’ll find both the view and the buffet this Thanksgiving. Sip Champagne while gathering food from a carving station, a waffle bar, a raw bar filled with seafood, traditional holiday sides, delicious desserts and unique fall-inspired options like apple brined pork loin and orange glazed ham. In addition to the food, enjoy football games, a photo booth and a Bloody Mary bar.



Studio

30801 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-6030

www.montagehotels.com 30801 South Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-6030 On Thanksgiving, Chef Craig Strong of Studio will offer a menu he pre-selected. Rather than giving guests options from which to choose from, Strong’s five-course meal starts out with a healthy dose of mixed greens in a salad that features citrus, aged goat cheese and a calamansi-pecan vinaigrette. Then, diners will savor a yam agnolotti pasta with chorizo and sliced pepitas. Before the main dish (which, of course, is turkey) comes out, enjoy foie gras with Brussels sprouts and turnips before digging into the turkey entrée, complete with brioche stuffing, butternut squash compote and sage gravy. Finish it off with pumpkin cheesecake.



EATS Kitchen & Bar

17900 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92614

(949) 225-6780

www.eatskitchen.com 17900 Jamboree RoadIrvine, CA 92614(949) 225-6780 Whether dining on the alfresco patio or inside for a warm Southern California Thanksgiving, hungry diners will enjoy the free-range turkey that will be served at Hotel Irvine’s restaurant. While this traditional entrée is the main attraction, EATS is great at combining classic with innovative, offering sides like honey-roasted pumpkin soup and seafood brodetto along with roasted vegetables from the local farmers market. Seasonal desserts will also be served before the meal is complete.



Salt Creek Grille

32802 Pacific Coast Highway

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 661-7799

www.saltcreekgrille.com 32802 Pacific Coast HighwayDana Point, CA 92629(949) 661-7799 In addition to crafting special menus for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Executive Chef Hector Arroyo has prepared a Thanksgiving Day menu that will present local diners with an option for a traditional holiday meal. The turkey prepared at the restaurant will be hand-carved and served to guests along with things like stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and more. Limited offerings from their standard menu will also be available on Thanksgiving.



Back Bay Bistro

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-1144

www.newportdunes.com 1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-1144 Head to Newport’s Back Bay for a gourmet buffet that you’re sure to be thankful for. The carving station is the highlight of the restaurant’s offerings, with roasted turkey sitting alongside New York strip steaks, confit turkey dark meat and herb gravy. Other hot choices, which are pretty unique to Back Bay Bistro, include crab cakes, rice pilaf, roasted corn, creamed spinach, winter peas and macaroni and cheese. Before delving into these main dishes, try the butternut squash and apple soup, seafood chowder or one of nine unique salads. In addition to pumpkin pie, enjoy caramelized apple pie, bread pudding or experiment with the chocolate fountain.



Claim Jumper

190 South State College Boulevard

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 529-9061

www.claimjumper.com 190 South State College BoulevardBrea, CA 92821(714) 529-9061 Known for savory dishes that will have you thinking it’s Thanksgiving all year round, Claim Jumper still offers a special holiday menu. Open this year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the eatery will serve turkey, ham or a combination of the two. Guests can also opt for The Feast, a menu item that includes both meats as well as tri-tip served with a peppercorn sauce, orange cranberry relish and roasted vegetables. Also on the Thanksgiving menu, you’ll find prime rib, seafood, spinach artichoke dip and pumpkin cream cheese pie.



Il Fornaio

18051 Von Karman Avenue

Irvine, CA 92621

(949) 261-1444

www.ilfornaio.com 18051 Von Karman AvenueIrvine, CA 92621(949) 261-1444 For Italian food combined with fall inspiration, visit Il Fornaio on Thanksgiving. A “prezzo fisso” menu—fixed price—offers butternut squash and russet potato soup, radish and endive salad, roasted turkey with all the fixings and pumpkin pie, but the menu doesn’t end there. While selections are still limited, guests may also choose to dine on ravioli filled with butternut squash and walnuts, rice with shrimp and vegetables, hickory-smoked ham with pineapple and honey mustard sauce and a variety of seafood, from grilled salmon and seabass to calamari, prawns or scallops. They also have an extensive wine selection.