Best Events & Activities This Week In Orange County – November 20

This week is filled with a variety of activities. From yoga (followed by a beer) and a candle votive workshop to a photography exhibit, the beginning of the week has plenty to keep locals entertained. Then, Thursday is Thanksgiving, but it also makes the annual Dana Point Turkey Trot, while Friday is perfect for Black Friday shopping. Over the holiday weekend, get Christmas started right with a winter-themed pajama party and a tree lighting ceremony—complete with tasty tamales.

Monday, November 20

Yoga Mat Monday

Anaheim Brewery

336 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92805

This special bend and brew event is the perfect combination of fitness and beer. First, enjoy a yoga class from The Yoga Mat OC then savor some of the brewery’s flavors before heading home. The event starts at 6 p.m. and costs $15.

Tuesday, November 21

Mosaic Candle Votive Workshop

City of Brea Art Gallery

1 Civic Center Circle

Brea, CA 92821

Make your own candleholder for the holiday season at this special creative workshop. The class allows guests to design their own votive to match the décor at their home or their Christmas decorations, but the final product also makes a great gift for friends and family.

Wednesday, November 22

“The Dead: Photographs by Jack Burman”

Nicholas & Lee Begovich Gallery

800 North State College Boulevard

Fullerton, CA 92834

Explore a collection of photographs on the Cal State Fullerton campus produced by photographer Jack Burman. The images depict preserved body parts, skeletons and medical abnormalities that he captured in catacombs and laboratories around the world.

Thursday, November 23

Dana Point Turkey Trot

Downtown Dana Point

Dana Point, CA 92629

Before you head home to gobble up some turkey this Thanksgiving day, burn some calories at this annual event that has become tradition for many locals. Whether you dress up in your best turkey-related gear or simply wear workout clothes, you’ll have a blast venturing the streets of Dana Point.

Friday, November 24

Black Friday Frenzy

Irvine Spectrum Center

670 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

From midnight through 8 a.m. on Friday, enjoy a special party at the Irvine Spectrum that will take your late-night Black Friday shopping to the next level. In addition to deals at various stores, guests will enjoy free ice skating, free valet parking and free rides on both the Ferris wheel and carousel while a DJ spins tunes live.

Saturday, November 25

Polar Express Pajama Party

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center

241 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92805

With Thanksgiving officially over, Muzeo is celebrating the Christmas season full-steam ahead with a “Polar Express” party. In addition to a showing of the Tom Hanks film, children can meet a conductor, sip on hot chocolate and make a Christmas craft to take home. It also grants guests access to the “Muzeo Express: Holiday Model Trains” exhibit.

Sunday, November 26

Tamale Festival & Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Various Locations

La Habra, CA 90631

Stop by Euclid Street as well as Brio and Portola Parks during this special festival that features tamale and salsa contests as well as lessons on how to make your own tamales. There will also be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and various other musical numbers and dance performances from local studios and mariachi bands.

