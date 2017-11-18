Man, 32, Arrested For Lewd Acts With Female Minor

YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities in Yucca Valley have announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man they say committed lewd acts with a minor female.
On Thursday, November 17, at approximately 2 p.m., Deputy C. Lopez responded to a call alleging the sexual abuse of a female minor by an adult male.
The investigation led deputies to a residence in Yucca Valley.
Contact was made with the suspect, now identified as Earwin Hull.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail. Hull is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.