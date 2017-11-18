Driver Careens Into Panorama City Wendy’s After Being Shot

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A man in his late teens was in serious condition after being shot and wounded before plowing his vehicle into a Panorama City Wendy’s.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was still alive as of 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles police.
The crash, which was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday in the area of Roscoe and Van Nuys boulevards, came after the man was wounded in a car-to-car shooting in a nearby Walmart parking lot, police said.
According to police, the incident began with a scuffle between two carloads of people. At some point, a suspect opened fire into the victim’s vehicle, wounding the driver. The victim, with three passengers, fled the scene, but crashed into the Wendy’s restaurant.
No one inside the restaurant was hurt, as the dining room was closed at that time. Two of the passengers ran from the car, but one remained and spoke to police.
Investigators believe the shooting was likely gang-related. They did not have a description of the suspect as there were conflicting statements given by witnesses at the scene.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)