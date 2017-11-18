David Cassidy Hospitalized In Florida With Organ Failure

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.
His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday.
His publicist told Variety he had suffered an organ failure. TMZ reported he was in critical condition after being hospitalized four days ago.
The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.
Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.
