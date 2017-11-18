45 Stores That Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving Day 2017

Originally celebrated as a day of giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest, Thanksgiving has grown over the years as a celebration of quality time with loved ones. That is until several years ago, where we saw more and more stores opening as early as 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. That means that more and more people are breaking up the festivities early. Not to mention, employees are having to work on instead of spending quality time with family and friends.If you really need to get a jump on crossing items off your shopping list, many stores offer the same deals online as they do in-store!

So, which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s our complete guide: