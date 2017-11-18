2 Killed, 4 Injured After Motorcycle, Car Collide in Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and four others were injured when a car and motorcycle collided in Norwalk early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred at 2 a.m. on Carmenita Road near the 5 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page. Whittier police reported that two people were pronounced dead at the scene and four others were rushed to local hospitals.

The conditions of the victims and the circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

Carmenita Road was closed in both directions, along with the I-5 northbound off-ramp to Carmenita Road. Both have since reopened.

