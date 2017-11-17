Sheriff’s Cruiser Hits, Kills Pedestrian In Perris

Filed Under: Perris

PERRIS (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Riverside County Sheriff’s SUV Thursday night in Perris.

The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Riverside County Fire Department crews responded and rushed the victim to a hospital. The victim later died, Vasquez said. The victim was not identified.

California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The circumstances of the collision were not immediately released.

